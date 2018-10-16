Miller-Driscoll carnival postponed

Due to soggy ground, the Miller-Driscoll Carnival, scheduled for Oct. 19-21, will not take place. It has been postponed, likely until spring, although no date has been announced.

“Yesterday, it was discovered that the M-D field is so saturated with water that the rides were sinking into the ground,” the school PTA said in a letter it sent out to parents on Tuesday, Oct. 16. “Not only would this damage the field, but when the rides move, the sinking could cause improper balancing of the rides, and potentially dangerous conditions for our children.”

All pre-sale ride bands will be honored during the rescheduled dates; however, those who would like to request a refund, may do so on or before Nov. 9, at: https://goo.gl/forms/x6F0GujH5XdwoBgh2

Any questions may be emailed to the carnival committee at [email protected]