Doe trial postponed until summer

Possible jury selection and a trial in the lawsuit John Doe PPA v. Wilton Board of Education Et Al has been postponed once again. According to information from Superior Court released on Oct. 15, the proceedings are now scheduled for Aug. 21, 2019.

This is the third trial date set by the court. The first was Oct. 24, 2018, and the second was Feb. 20, 2019. No further information was put forward by the court.

The attorney for the family that is suing the town and Board of Education, alleging their son was molested by former Miller-Driscoll paraprofessional Eric Von Kohorn, put forth a compromise on Sept. 25. It suggested the child would receive $5 million and his parents would each receive $150,000.

A complaint involving the boy, John Doe, was filed Oct. 14, 2016. He was 4 during the 2013-14 school year, when the incident is alleged to have occurred. His parents are also plaintiffs.

Attorneys representing the town and Board of Education in the latest suit submitted a motion for summary judgment on May 2, claiming the town has immunity from liability for what it says falls under discretionary acts in the performance of public duties. The motion further claims the Board of Education does not owe a duty to the boy’s parents. There has been no ruling to date on that motion.