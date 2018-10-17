Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Livingston Taylor, Oct. 18, 7 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Bridgeport Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $27-$47. Info: bijoutheatrect.net.

Fiddler Eugene Bender, Oct. 18, 7:45 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Parish Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. Free. Info: call 203-876-9973.

Donna The Buffalo, Oct. 18, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Phil Vassar, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

JJ Grey, Oct. 19, 9 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ari Hest, Oct. 20, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with Ka-Na. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jackson Brown Tribute: Running On Empty, Oct. 20, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $22-$37. Info: bijoutheatrect.ticketfly.com.

Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner, Oct. 21, 3 p.m., Visual and Performing Arts Center 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Tickets $25. Info: wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com.

Violinist Ye-jin Han, Oct. 21, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Suggested donation $10. Info: richterarts.org.

Bernstein on Broadway, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., Quick Center for the Arts, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. The event will celebrate the life and contributions of legendary composer and conductor the late Leonard Bernstein, specifically his influence on modern American musical theater. Free. Register online. Info: westportlibrary.org.

The Psychedelic Furs, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $57.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Music Palace, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., The Acoustic, 2926 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Barbara, Added Color, Rob Nelson and Ampevene will perform. The audience will choose the winner. Tickets $7. Info: theacoustic.rocks.

Joe Pug, Oct. 25, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Rubblebucket, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Rascals, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $97. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot: Celebrating The Music of Billy Joel, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $18-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Terrapin: Grateful Dead Tribute, Oct. 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Tony Danza: Standards and Stories, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $69.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Terrapin: Grateful Dead Tribute, Oct. 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Flynn Cohen and Duncan Wickel, Oct. 28, 1 p.m., St. Gabriel Church Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. Proceeds from the concert will go toward P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas scholarships. Tickets $15. Info: pvodonnellcce.brownpapertickets.com.

Hippo Campus, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven. Tickets $25. Info: collegestreetmusichall.com.

Anderson East, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with Travis Meadows. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Lone Bellow, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Blue Oyster Cult, Oct. 31, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $45-$65. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Mipso, Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Dan Mills will also perform. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Oh Hellos, Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Samantha Crain will also perform. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Art Garfunkel, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The solo artist and half of the duo Simon & Garfunkel is known for songs like Mrs. Robinson, Scarborough Fair, and The Sound Of Silence. Tickets $90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

*(Not) Just for Kids: Celebrate Piece – Mixed Ensemble, Nov. 3, 3 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

The Stars From The Commitments, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., The Palace Danbury, 165 Main St., Danbury. Tickets $40. Info: thepalacedanbury.com.

Swingin Down the Lane, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Award winning jazz vocalists Marcus Goldhaber and Gabrielle Stravelli will perform. Tickets $35. Info: milfordarts.org.

The Official Blues Brothers Revue, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The duo, comprised of Kieron Lafferty and Wayne Catania, were hand-picked by Dan Aykroyd, Judith Belushi Pisano and original Blues Brothers musical director, Paul Shaffer. Tickets $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Madera Winds — Piano Takes Five, Nov. 4, 4 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Lillias White, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $35-$100. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Parsonsfield, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Sawyer Fredericks, season 8 winner of The Voice, is a member of the band. Tickets $27.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Lucinda Williams and Her Band Buick 6, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $35-$65. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

David Cook, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $39.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Will Evans & Rising Tide, Nov. 8, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $ 25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Walker McGuire, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Gladys Knight, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $150-$175. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bebe Neuwirth: Stories & Song with Piano, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Terry Pazmiño, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets $15 members, $25 non-members. Info: milfordart.org.

We Choose to go to the Moon, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. The Greater Bridgeport Symphony will perform a concert commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon landings. Tickets $15-$59. Info: GBS.org.

Vivaldi Four Seasons, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., and Nov. 11, 3 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $25-$76. Info: stamfordsymphony.org.

The Greatest Music of the Great War, Nov. 11, 3 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. A quartet of Broadway musicians will perform a free concert. Register online. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Studies in Virtuosity, Nov. 11, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring St., South Salem, N.Y. Tickets $25. Info: thesanctuaryseries.org.

Yonder Mountain String Band, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Brad Parsons will also perform. Tickets $30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Toto, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Doobie Brothers, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $54-$130. Info: palacestamford.org.

Stephen Marley, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Bob Marley’s son continues his father’s legacy with forward-thinking reggae. Tickets $56. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mishka, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

New Politics, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Steep Canyon Rangers, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The Grammy Award-winning, sextet has spent nearly two decades bending and shaping the bluegrass aesthetic, wedding it to elements of pop, country, folk rock, and more to create something original and all their own. Tickets $57.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Tea Leaf Green, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Warren Miller’s Face of Winter, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $20.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Capitol Steps, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The comedy troupe founded by former Senate staffers will make bring a night of political comedy. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Todd Snider, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Max Weinberg was the longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. Tickets $60-$175. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Brother Joscephus, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mullett, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org

Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller, Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Hot Tuna Acoustic, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $62.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Carbon Leaf, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ronnie Spector and The Ronettes, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. They will perform their show the Best Christmas Party Ever. Tickets $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Broadway Unplugged, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Lindsay Mendez and Bryan Perri will perform. Tickets $80. Info: actofct.org.