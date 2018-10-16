Obituary: James R. Overby, 85, of Wilton

James R. Overby, age 85, of Wilton, passed away peacefully at his home on September 17. Born on April 25, 1933 in Menasha, Wisconsin, he was a son of George S. Overby and Inez Bennett Overby. James is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Delphine Joerns Overby.

Jim loved his family and friends. He was an avid sports fan and he enjoyed coaching numerous youth athletic teams while his children were young, where he touched many lives in the community. He also served on the Boards of the Wilton Lacrosse Association, the Lt. John G. Corr Memorial Committee, and Ogden House. He was a member of the Kiwanis club, assisted in the Manna House soup kitchen, and assisted in the feasibility study which resulted in the construction of Wilton Commons.

A 1955 Graduate of Lawrence University, Jim earned a BS in Economics, served as President of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, played basketball, ran track and played football, where he earned Conference MVP honors for his accomplishments as an offensive tackle and a defensive end. He spent his working career in the paper industry, eventually retiring from Fort James as the Vice President and Director of Sales, after 43 years of distinguished service.

In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his daughters: Cynthia Adleman and her husband Randy of Pembroke, MA, Kristyn Prial and her husband Joe of Ridgefield, CT, and his sons: Douglas Overby and his wife Molly of Midlothian, VA, and Reed Overby and his wife Laurie of Fairfield, CT: His grandchildren: Timothy (fiancé Ashley McCauley), Michael and Lindsey Adleman; Ellen, Eric, Megan and Billy Overby; and Ella Prial: His sister Elizabeth Bina and her husband Joe of Westbend, WI, and his brother-in-law Eugene Joerns and his wife June of Louisville, CO.

A memorial service will take place at 2:00 PM on October 27th at Jesse Lee Church, 207 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877 with Reverend Kevin Mullins officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, 761 Main Ave. #14, Norwalk, CT 06851; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 163 New Canaan Ave., Norwalk, CT 06850; or Lawrence University, 711 E. Boldt Way, Appleton, WI 54911.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com.