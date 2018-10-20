YMCA cuts back on expansion

Ten months after winning approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission for its first expansion in 45 years, the Riverbrook Regional YMCA has informed the commission it now plans to reduce the scope of its project.

“Unfortunately, I can’t comment now because our Building Committee and architect are still working through the modifications,” said Robert C. McDowell, chief executive officer of the Y, in an email statement when questioned by The Bulletin.

The announcement was made to the Planning and Zoning Commission at its Sept. 24 meeting.

“We will know more at the end of October,” McDowell said.

The approval for permits was given in a unanimous vote of the commission last Dec. 11 at the Wilton Library’s Brubeck Room.

The YMCA is now 66,310 square feet, and it has permission to add 11,955 square feet, for a total of 78,265 square feet, according to the application on file at the town hall annex.

The facility at 404 Danbury Road also has permission to expand its parking lot of 199 spaces by 18.

The plan included a spacious wellness center equipped with strength and cardio-training equipment, four exercise studios, and modernized locker rooms with large family changing areas and accessible space for those with special needs.

A bright, two-story atrium-style lobby was planned to serve as a community hub where people could connect and engage with one another.