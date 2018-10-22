Eversource adopts drones

Eversource has begun using camera-equipped drones to inspect electric lines throughout Connecticut. The aerial devices provide the energy company with a close look at high-voltage energy infrastructure, including those spanning remote, hard-to-reach areas.

The company described the technology as safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly. It said drone usage will be limited to inspections of Eversource equipment by certified operators and will not compromise the privacy of nearby property owners. Using drones will decrease the need for periodic inspections by low-flying helicopters, the costs of which are paid for by customers, Eversource said.

Eversource anticipates using drones to assess damage to the electric system in the wake of major storms.