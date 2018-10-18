Wilton Heights zone change vote delayed

The Planning and Zoning Commission Oct. 8 put off a vote on the zone change and text amendments for the proposed Wilton Heights retail and apartments project until Oct. 22.

It was a question of some commissioners wanting more time to study the public hearing materials and review the testimony.

Wilton Heights LLC, wants to tear down five existing buildings and replace them with two buildings that would consist of retail space and residential units within a wetland.

The application for the actual retail and residential project has not opened yet to a public hearing. That will open either on Oct. 22 or on Tuesday, Nov. 13. The developer was expected to make a decision on the date and notify the planning and zoning department.