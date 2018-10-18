Wilton Heights zone change vote delayed

The Planning and Zoning Commission Oct. 8 put off a vote on the zone change and text amendments for the proposed Wilton Heights retail and apartments project until Oct. 22.
It was a question of some commissioners wanting more time to study the public hearing materials and review the testimony.
Wilton Heights LLC, wants to tear down five existing buildings and replace them with two buildings that would consist of retail space and residential units within a wetland.
The application for the actual retail and residential project has not opened yet to a public hearing. That will open either on Oct. 22 or on Tuesday, Nov. 13. The developer was expected to make a decision on the date and notify the planning and zoning department.
There’s one amazing building on Rt 7 which drivers have always thought, “Now I’m in Wilton or near Wilton Center” it would be at Rt 7/Rt 33 intersection with the current historic-looking main house/building (had Dermage Spa in it) in this location. This location is the primary-appearing entry to Wilton at Rt 7 and Rt 33. This is 300 Danbury Road.
If that old, classic house bldg is torn down this location will look no different than (i.e.) the generic intersection in Ridgefield at Rt 7 and Rt 35 enroute to Danbury, where there’s an apartment building, a gas station, and a traffic light. Wilton deserves more. Wilton needs this property to be a long running marker for the town. Keep that great classic home in place!