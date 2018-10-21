The Wilton Fire Department recently received and trained on these new battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools, often referred to as the jaws of life, together with pneumatic lifting bags, rescue struts and other related equipment. The Hurst eDraulic rescue cutters, spreaders and rams were purchased with $150,000 in last year’s capital budget and replace similar equipment that was 15 years old. The new rescue equipment uses battery power, allowing them to be fully self-contained. — Wilton Fire Department Facebook photo