School board earns more CABE awards

The Wilton Board of Education will receive two more CABE awards this year, Superintendent Kevin Smith announced at the board’s Oct. 11 meeting — one for the board’s budget book and an honorable mention for its budget infographic.

“What was it about the budget book? The numbers in the book?” Board of Education Chair Christine Finkelstein joked.

According to Smith, it was the book as a whole that earned the board an award.

“One person actually read it at CABE and saw fit to give us an award,” he said.