Wreath Festival tickets on sale Sunday

Tickets for Woodcock Nature Center’s popular Wreath Festival go on sale Sunday, Oct. 21, at 9 .m. The festival spans 10 evenings and two afternoons during which guests may decorate at 22-inch balsam wreath with natural materials by a fire in Woodcock’s pavilion. More than 1,000 people turn it into a social or family outing, raising more than $75,000 for the nature center’s programs in environmental education.

“We are thrilled that Woodcock’s Wreath Festival is a holiday tradition for so many people in our community. Due to the popularity of the event, it is not an understatement to say that everyone should be prepared to purchase their tickets early on Oct. 21st,” the nature center’s executive director Lenore Herbst said in a press release. “Event details as well as tips for attending and purchasing as a group are available on our website.”

There are 10 nights of “Celebrate & Decorate” evenings with two decorating sessions each night from 6:30-8:15 or 8:30-10:15, Nov. 26-30 and Dec. 3-7. Guests may gather a group, come with a friend or as a couple for 1 and a half hours of decorating, preceded or followed by socializing in the nature center’s pavilion.

New this year is a daytime experience on Thursday, Dec. 6 from 11 to 1:30. All Wreath Festival attendees should plan to bring their own food and drink for the celebrating portion of the events.

Families are welcome at a “Family Fun” open house on Saturday, Dec. 8, between 10 and 4, which includes hot cocoa and cookies and the opportunity to make a wreath with family members of all ages.

A fund-raising raffle will be held during all events and offers chances to win prizes including Woodcock experiences such as birthday parties, camp weeks and more.

All dates, with the exception of the “Family Fun” day, are 21 and over. Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets range from $45 to $67, are non-refundable and subject to additional fees. For tickets and more information visit woodcocknaturecenter.org.