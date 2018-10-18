Senior Center News

Driver training

On Friday, Oct. 26, join AAA for a free driver training class from 8:30 to 12:30 at Comstock Community Center in Room 31. Please bring a pencil or pen. Automobile insurance discounts may apply upon course completion; check with your individual insurance provider for details. Register by calling 866-901-8457.

Emergency contact list

The town’s Department of Social Services maintains an emergency contact list of vulnerable seniors and residents with a disability. This information is used to assist public safety personnel, police, fire, rescue squad, and emergency management in locating residents who may need assistance during an emergency situation or evacuation. In an extreme situation, this information would enable safety personnel to reach out to those listed as emergency contacts. This information also permits the town to be better aware of residents with special needs.

With a call to Social Services, you can complete a simple application which asks for your emergency contact information, any special needs, medical devices, whether you drive a car, and how long you are prepared to shelter in place without power. Although the town cannot guarantee emergency rescue, we can reach out to your emergency contacts to check on you if the phone lines are not working and we cannot reach you.

Any senior and/or resident with a disability is encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity. This confidential information will be kept at the Wilton Department of Social Services and will be accessed only for public safety purposes.

Please feel free to call Wilton Social Services at 203-834-6238 to complete the application and get on the list.

Coming events

Friday, Oct. 26, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess.

Monday, Oct. 29, 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, Oct. 30, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30; Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Nov. 1, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.