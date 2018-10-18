Library Lines

Create a cool video game

Kids in sixth through eighth grade may create their own video games with Video Game Creation for Middleschool on two Sundays, Oct. 21 and 28, from 1 to 3. Participants must be able to attend both sessions. Registration is required.

Artist and photographer exhibit

October brings Helaine and Ira Soller to the Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence program with an exhibition and talk on Monday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the library. By emphasizing the beauty and drama of natural forms, Helaine’s style combines expressionism, abstraction and realism. Ira Soller, Helaine’s husband, is a photographer whose images will document her work. Please see the library’s registration link for details. The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by Wilton Library. There is no charge; registration is suggested.

Senior book talk

The Senior Center Book Discussion this month takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 23, from 11 to noon, with a discussion of The Shepherd’s Life: Modern Dispatches from an Ancient Landscape by James Rebanks, led by Barbara Jones. A graduate of Oxford University, Rebanks is the first-born son of a shepherd and whose father was the first-born son of a shepherd as well. He tells a story about deeply rooted linkages and commitment to family, culture, work, and the land itself. This group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month from September through May, excluding December. Call the senior center for details and to register at 203-834-6240.

Mind the gap

More and more kids heading toward college are taking gap years. In the seminar, Considering a Gap Year?, on Tuesday, Oct. 23, from 6:30 to 7:30, Matthew Greene will discuss various approaches to gap year planning, drawing on his years of college admission counseling experience, and his work with many students who have taken gap years all over the world. The program is recommended for high school students and parents. Registration is recommended.

Stroke prevention

Get Well, Stay Well, the health literacy series presented by Wilton Library and Western Connecticut Health Network, presents an update on stroke risk, prevention, symptoms, and treatment on Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The featured speaker will be Dr. Joshua Marcus, a neurosurgeon who focuses on the minimally invasive treatment of brain and spine conditions including hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke. He will talk about what a stroke is, who is at risk for stroke, how to reduce the risk of stroke, the signs and symptoms of a stroke, and perhaps most importantly what to do if an individual is experiencing a stroke. The program and following Q&A session will be moderated by Wilton Library Trustee Saras Nair, M.D. Please see the library’s registration link for more details. There is no charge for the program. Registration is recommended. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

Books and shopping to benefit Wilton Library

Local author Sally Allen will discuss her book, Unlocking Worlds — A Reading Companion for Book Lovers, at Goldenberry at Wilton River Park Plaza (next to Tom-E-Toes) on Thursday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. For this evening only, 10% of the proceeds of the sales in the shop will be donated to the library. Information: 203-972-5887.

25 for 25

There is only one week left to donate to the 25 for 25 Challenge Grant Campaign. Please visit the library’s website for more information and to make a donation.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.