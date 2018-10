The Norwalk-Wilton chapter of AARP will meet Thursday, Oct. 18, 11 to 2, at the Norwalk Senior Center, 11 Allen Road, Norwalk. The guest speaker will be Linda Fleming who will give a talk on Indian folklore.

The group will accept donations for Home of the Brave housing for veterans in Bridgeport. Needed items are twin sheets, towels, face cloths, men’s and women’s socks, T-shirts, and pajama bottoms. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

Information: 203-229-0870.