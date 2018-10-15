Another shutout win for Wilton girls soccer team

Taking the field for the second time in less than 24 hours, the Wilton High girls soccer team got another shutout victory.

Shelby Dejana scored the lone goal late in the first half as the Warriors defeated Danbury, 1-0, on Saturday morning at Kristine Lilly Field.

It was the fourth consecutive shutout win for Wilton, which was coming off a 2-0 triumph over Trumbull on Friday afternoon. Unbeaten in their last five games, the Warriors are now 7-3-2 this season.

With starter Erynn Floyd sidelined due to a concussion, junior varsity keeper Grace Kaplan has taken over for Wilton and not allowed a goal in the last four games.

On Saturday morning, Ashley Carbonier had the Warriors’ first scoring chance, getting by the Danbury defense but sending a shot wide. Lindsay Groves followed with two chances of her own, but the Danbury goalie made a save on the first shot and the second was off the mark.

In the 34th minute the Danbury defense kept the game scoreless with two nice plays on a Wilton corner kick.

The Warriors finally went ahead in the 36th minute. Dejana took a pass from Groves, saw the far post open, and tucked the ball in the corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.

“We had so many chances to score early and take the pressure off ourselves, but the girls battled through it and came away with the win” said Wilton head coach Renato Topalli. “I’m sure their legs weren’t at full strength, but they worked hard to get the win. Danbury (4-9-0) always comes to play us hard no matter what their record is.”

Topalli also said that his players have shown improvement in all facets of the game since the beginning of the season. Wilton is playing with composure and confidence and getting contributions from whomever Topalli puts on the field.

“We using a different system on defense, which our opponents haven’t expected this season,” said defender Olivia Gladstein. “We don’t just clear the ball down the field or to the side; we are playing with confidence that we can get possession of the ball on defense, get by our opponent, and look to set up our offense for a run up the field.”

Notes: Up next for the Warriors is their Senior Night game against Brien McMahon on Tuesday at 6:30 at Lilly Field.