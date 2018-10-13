Wilton girls soccer team shuts out another opponent

First-half goals from senior co-captain Lindsay Groves and sophomore Shelby Dejana were all the Wilton High girls soccer team needed for its third consecutive shutout win, a 2-0 triumph over Trumbull on Friday at Kristine Lilly Field.

The game was wide open from the opening kickoff, but the Warriors clearly had the better scoring chances early on. Sophomore Ashley Carbonier tracked down a through ball on the left wing from Groves and was able to turn the corner in the 11th minute. But Carbonier’s support was a step slow, as her centering pass into the box found no one home.

Wilton broke through with a goal in the 18th minute when Groves scored after collecting a loose ball that had deflected off a Trumbull player in the box. Wilton made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute when Dejana scored on an assist by Libby Connolly.

The teams continued to battle in the second half, but neither was able to convert, as the Warriors came away with the 2-0 win.

Wilton, whose young starting lineup Friday included freshman goalie Grace Kaplan and five sophomores, comes to play every game.

“This team has girls that have that competitive drive, the passion and aggressive style to come out and compete with the top teams in this conference each game,” said Wilton head coach Renato Topalli. “This is something you can’t teach them; they bring that to the field. They come out and work hard in games and in practice … playing multiple games in a week really tests their mettle, but to their credit they bounce right back, don’t complain … [they] just go out and work hard.”

Wilton improved to 6-3-2 with its third straight victory. The Warriors have outscored their opponents by a combined 10-0 during the winning streak.

With five regular-season games remaining, Wilton currently occupies the eighth and final playoff spot for the FCIAC tournament.

“As a team we are just focusing on getting to the postseason and are not worried about our seeding,” said Topalli. “We played competitive games against all the teams that sit in front of us in the standings, and we feel we can compete against whomever we face in the postseason …”