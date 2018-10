Motorists driving along the Merritt Parkway (Route 15) this weekend will find lane closures in Greenwich and Stamford due to tree removal, according to the state Department of Transportation. The project includes removing dead trees and high limbs, and clearing signs.

Northbound and southbound lanes between Exit 31 (North Street) and Exit 33 (Den Road) may be closed from 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13-14. Signs will guide motorists through the work zone.