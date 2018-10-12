Partial power outages at Middlebrook and Cider Mill schools

Oct. 12, 3:28 p.m. — Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith said power was restored to both schools around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

11:49 a.m. — Middlebrook and Cider Mill schools lost partial power a short time ago, according to Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith. He told The Bulletin he was trying to ascertain the cause but believed it to be a downed power line on Route 7 near School Road. He is waiting for an update on the specific cause.

Parts of both schools have regular power and Smith said there are no hazardous situations to students. Both schools have generators.

“We are able to serve lunch and move through the day. Kids who were in dark classes were moved to brighter spaces,” he said. “All essential functions are being managed.”

There are no plans for early dismissal.