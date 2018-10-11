Obituary: Florence Klacza Medico, 89

Florence Klacza Medico died peacefully at age 89, on October 7, 2018.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Louis John Medico of Wilton, CT. Her surviving children are Patricia Sepelak and husband Peter of Shelton, CT; Gary Michael Medico and wife Debbie of Westport, CT; and Andrew John Medico and wife Therese of Fogelsville, Pennsylvania. Her oldest son, Louis John Medico Jr. predeceased her. His wife Molly resides in their family house in Norwalk, CT with their son, Daniel Harrison Medico. She has a step-granddaughter, Audrey Carolyn Kirkland of Brooklyn, New York.

A devout Catholic and devoted wife and mother, Florence was a stay-at-home mom who was a wonderful cook using vegetables from the family garden. She kept a well-stocked refrigerator, which sustained her sons and their friends after late night jaunts.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:15 AM on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org in her memory.