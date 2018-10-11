Boys soccer: Early goals lead Greenwich past Wilton, 5-0

The Greenwich Cardinals came to Kristine Lilly Field on Wednesday evening, scored three goals in the first 14 minutes, and went to a 5-0 victory over the Wilton High boys soccer team.

“They caught us flat-footed and off guard,” said Wilton senior co-captain Chase Connolly about the Cardinals and their quick start. “Yes, they showed more energy early in the game than us, but we wanted to come away with a win just as much as they did; we just didn’t get off to a good start.

“Being down 3-0 takes a little fight out of you,” added Connolly, “but we worked hard to try to cut into their lead.”

After several failed attempts off back-to-back corner kicks — one shot was denied on a punch-out save by Wilton goalie Kace Stewart — Greenwich went ahead 1-0 when Davi Pedreiro converted a rebound in the fourth minute.

Daniel Bourgeois upped the lead to 2-0 in the sixth minute, and freshman Joao Lima made it 3-0 with a goal in the 14th minute — all before Wilton had taken a shot on the Greenwich net.

The Warriors (3-5-3) finally put a shot on target in the 15th minute, but the Greenwich keeper came up with the save.

Greenwich (6-1-4) controlled the play for most of the first 40 minutes. The visitors anticipated well, stepping in front of Wilton passes and also out-battling the Warriors to 50-50 balls.

Wilton emerged from the halftime break with more focus and created some offensive chances that were absent in the first half. But the Cardinals, who played well at both ends of the field, were there to keep the Warriors from finding the net.

Greenwich tallied the only two goals of the second half, with Rodane McKenzie scoring in the 52nd minute and Kai Jennings scoring in the 68th minute.

“At halftime the coaches told us to fix the problems and that we needed to play better,” said Connolly. “After the game they told us to reflect on how [we] played and think about what [we] need to do to get better. We have five games remaining. We need to win two more games to qualify for states, and if we could win out maybe [we would] get into FCIACs”