Wilton Library Innovation Day is Saturday

Whether it’s riding around inches above the ground on a hovercraft or watching Vorpal the Hexapod scurry around on its tiny legs; visiting other lands through virtual reality or taking green screen photos; making spinning tops from old CDs and DVDs or fashioning balloon-powered cars, Innovation Day at Wilton Library on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 1 to 5 p.m. promises to be fun for everyone young and old.

The day is a celebration of all things makers and tinkerers love to be involved in. Kids can spend time at the Touch Table where they can really get into Oobleck and Fluffy Slime; crafters may want to stop by and create big paper flowers under the guidance and expertise of Betsy Huffman (designer of all the wonderful creations found at the library’s annual spring benefits). Carolina Asmussen will provide a quilting demo using the technique of English Paper Piecing; origami creations can be made by paper folders; using the Cricut die cutter, people can make personalized monogrammed keychains as wonderful gifts; makers can create Modpodge necklaces and marble magnets; pumpkin painting with pumpkins donated by Wilton Kiwanis Club will get people into the autumn spirit, and assembling LED flower pins and bow-ties are just some of the fun activities.

Susan Lauricella, Wilton Library’s teen services and maker space manager said, “This is a day for everyone to come in and try their hands at everything. There’s no reason to be shy. All these activities are here to encourage people to get in touch with their inner creative selves. It’s the time and the place to see what’s new in high-tech, low-tech and even new spins on old crafts. People can take skills out for a test drive. You never know what might spark a creative passion.”

She continued, “With a Take-Apart Table, zooming around through virtual reality and seeing a demonstration of the library’s award-winning robotics team, Singularity Technology, there are countless activities and ways in which to spend a fun Saturday afternoon.”

Before, after and during all these activities, two food trucks will be parked in the library’s lot to help people sustain their energies: Bubble & Brew and Christophe’s Crepes.

Admission to Innovation Day is free. There will be nominal fees for certain activities to offset costs.