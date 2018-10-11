Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

How to Research Your Historic Home, Thursday, Oct. 11, 12:30-1:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Wilton resident Kelly Morron will discuss how to research a historic building through land records, deeds, maps, photographs, and other reference materials. Nick Foster, collections coordinator for the society, will detail resources available in Wilton Library’s History Room. A light lunch is included. Free for members, $10/non-members. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

Medicare Boot Camp, Thursday, Oct. 11, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn the details of Medicare enrollment and how to avoid costly mistakes. Bring questions. Brief presentation by Nancy Lombard of Southwest CT Agency on Aging and Lauren Hughes of Wilton Department of Social Services. Free, registration recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Innovation Day, Saturday, Oct. 13, 1-5, Wilton Library. Festival of making, creating and demonstrating everything from virtual reality, jewelry making, 3-D printing, henna tattoos and more. Ride a Hovercraft and check out a telescope. Free. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Ghost Night, Saturday, Oct. 13, 6-7:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. A spooky evening for kids ages 8-12 includes a candlelit walk through the period homes, scary Halloween stories, games, cider and donuts. Costumes optional. Parents may enjoy hard cider while waiting for children. Admission for members: $15/child, $30/family; non-members: $25/child, $50/family. Reservations required: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

Where the Wild Things Run 5K, Sunday, Oct. 14, 8:30 a.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Kids fun run and 5K for walkers and runners. T-shirts to first 100 registrants. Post-race festivities. $15/fun run, $35/5K. Information: woodcocknaturecenter.org/5k.

Music on the Hill Concert, Sunday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m., Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road. The Chamber Chorus — 12 professional singers — perform Music in Nature. Donations accepted, $20 suggested. Information: 203-529-3133, musiconthehillCT.org.

Skywatch, Sunday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., Slaughter Field, corner of Nod Hill and Piper’s Hill Roads. View the night sky through telescopes lent by members of the John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford. Bonfire for s’mores, hot chocolate, hot cider and other refreshments. Bring a blanket to lie on the ground. Presented by the Conservation Commission.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Oct. 15, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Flu Shots, Monday, Oct. 15, 3:30-5, Wilton Library. No appointments. Ages 4 and up. Cost of shot is $50, payable by cash, check, or billed to Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare, Fallon, Harvard Pilgrim, Healthy Ct, Multi Plan, Unicare, Wellcare or Medicare Part B. Bring insurance card. Sponsored by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. Information: 203-834-6341, ext. 444.

How to Pay for College, Monday, Oct. 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn which colleges offer the best financial aid packages, how to avoid mistakes on the FAFSA and CSS profile, how students can receive more free money and fewer loans, why private universities can cost less than a state school, and how families of all income levels may be eligible for financial aid. Presented by Sean Flynn, a financial adviser and certified college planning specialist. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Flu Shots, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 11-1, Wilton Town Hall, 238 Danbury Road. Administered by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County to anyone age 4 and up. The cost of the vaccine is $50 for the regular dose and $70 for the high dose, which will be available for those age 65 or over, payable by cash, check, or billed to Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare, Fallon, Harvard Pilgrim, Healthy Ct, Multi Plan, Unicare, Wellcare or Medicare Part B. Bring insurance card. Information: 203-834-6341, ext. 444.

State Candidates Town Hall Event, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 7-8:30 p.m., Middlebrook auditorium, 131 School Road. Slated to attend: Senate District 26 — Toni Boucher (R) and Will Haskell (D), House District 125 — Tom O’Dea (R) and Ross Tartell (D), House District 143 — Gail Lavielle (R) and Stephanie Thomas (D).

Autumn Poetry, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Second of Judson Scruton’s four-part series examining five pairs of poems in the context of William Logan’s new book Dickinson’s Nerves, Frost’s Woods, Poetry in the Shadow of the Past. Free, advance registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

#Me Too: The Abuse of Power in Relationships, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Panel discussion on how to promote and maintain healthy boundaries in relationships at home, at work, and in the community. Representatives from the police, Domestic Violence Crisis Center, and Center for Sexual Assault. Free, registration recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Miller-Driscoll Carnival, Friday, Oct. 19, 6-9 p.m., Miller-Driscoll School, 217 Wolfpit Road. Rides for all ages, food, and games provided by Marenna Amusements. Unlimited ride bands available each day.

Carve a Pumpkin, Saturday, Oct. 20, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Bring your own pumpkin or purchase one from the Kiwanis pumpkin patch on site. The historical society will supply carving tools, craft materials, cider and cookies. Ages 8 and up. $5/members, $10/non-members. Register: [email protected]

Miller-Driscoll Carnival, Saturday, Oct. 20, noon-10., Miller-Driscoll School, 217 Wolfpit Road. Rides for all ages, food, and games provided by Marenna Amusements. Unlimited ride bands available each day.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2-4:30, Wilton Library. Read aloud poetry you have written. Limit: 15 participants. Free, registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Miller-Driscoll Carnival, Sunday, Oct. 21, noon-5, Miller-Driscoll School, 217 Wolfpit Road. Rides for all ages, food, and games provided by Marenna Amusements. Unlimited ride bands available each day.

Himes-Arora Debate, Sunday, Oct. 21, 4-5:30 p.m., Clune Center at Wilton High School, 395 Danbury Road. The League of Women Voters of Connecticut presents a debate between Rep. Jim Himes (D) and candidate Harry Arora (R) for the 4th Congressional District. Free, all welcome.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Oct. 22, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, Oct. 22, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm artists-in-residence Helaine and Ira Soller will show their paintings and photos. Registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Barbara Jones leads a discussion of The Shepherd’s Life: Modern Dispatches from an Ancient Landscape by James Rebanks. Register: 203-834-6240.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

How to Avoid Scams, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Lt. David Hartman of the Wilton Police Department will discuss scams aimed at senior citizens, scam statistics, most recent scams, things to look and listen for to avoid being scammed and what to do if you suspect that you might be the victim of a scam. Refreshments will be served. Free, reservations recommended: 203-762-2600.

Considering a Gap Year?, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. College admissions counselor Matthew Greene discusses what a gap year is and how to plan for one. Registration recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Autumn Poetry, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Second of Judson Scruton’s four-part series examining five pairs of poems in the context of William Logan’s new book Dickinson’s Nerves, Frost’s Woods, Poetry in the Shadow of the Past. Free, advance registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Get Well, Stay Well, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Neurosurgeon Joshua Marcus, M.D., will discuss stroke prevention, symptoms, and the latest treatments. Q&A. Free, media sponsor is the Wilton Bulletin. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Prospective Member and Volunteer Brunch, Thursday, Oct. 25, 10:30-12:30. See how Stay at Home in Wilton is changing the experience of aging. Learn about member benefits and volunteer opportunities. Free, reservations required: 203-762-2600.

Free Pumpkin Carving, Saturday, Oct. 27, 10-1, The LaurelRock Company, 969 Danbury Road. Join The LaurelRock Company staff as they carve pumpkins and get in the Halloween spirit. Pumpkins and carving supplies provided. Free but must pre-register by Oct. 25 to reserve a pumpkin: https://www.laurelrock.com/carving/.

Food Truck Festival, Sunday, Oct. 28, 11-5, Miller-Driscoll School, 217 Wolfpit Road. Nearly 20 food trucks will gather for benefit for Trackside Teen Center. Live music all day. Superheroes will visit. Admission: $10/car, food and drink may be purchased at food trucks.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Oct. 29, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Flu Shots, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 10-11:30, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Administered by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County to anyone age 4 and up. The cost of the vaccine is $50 for the regular dose and $70 for the high dose, which will be available for those age 65 or over, payable by cash, check, or billed to Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare, Fallon, Harvard Pilgrim, Healthy Ct, Multi Plan, Unicare, Wellcare or Medicare Part B. Bring insurance card. Information: 203-834-6341, ext. 444.