Million-dollar prize claimed

The clock has finally stopped ticking on the unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket sold at the Georgetown Shell for the Powerball drawing on May 2.

Last Wednesday, George Dudley of Redding claimed the prize at lottery headquarters, weeks before it was set to expire. He declined an interview.

But at the Georgetown Shell, the air was buzzing with excitement as workers waited to find out who sold the winning ticket. The one who sold the slip will get a share in the gas station’s take of $2,500.

“The owner is going to give whoever sold the ticket a little of it, but we don’t know who sold the ticket yet. I’m sure we’ll find out in the next couple of days,” said employee Thomas Rossini.

He’s been working there more than a year, and said the feeling of having a big winner is “absolutely exciting.”