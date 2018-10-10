Workers protest Sunrise in Wilton

Sheet Metal Workers Local 38 erected this protest display and have been picketing this week outside the construction site of Sunrise Senior Living on Danbury Road. The union members, who did not want to be named or photographed, said Sunrise is utilizing a HVAC sheet metal contractor that is lowering the area wages established for the region by the union. They handed out flyers urging passersby to contact Sunrise and ask them why they’re not honoring the area standard. The company did not immediately return a phone call.