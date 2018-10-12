Purple ribbons honor domestic violence victims

With October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, members of Wilton High School’s Teen PeaceWorks were out on Tuesday tying purple ribbons to trees throughout Wilton Center.

The club’s three co-presidents — Justin Rosenthal and Lauren and Macaire McNamara — tied 79 ribbons, each denoting a domestic violence incident in Wilton from October 2017 to September 2018.

In addition to the ribbons, there may be a few more sets of purple fingernails and toenails in town. The teen group, which works with the Wilton Domestic Violence Task Force, has put together a promotion to encourage people to get their nails painted during the week of Oct. 21-27. Three nail salons in Wilton are participating: Mint Salon, Good Morning Nails, and Sun Spa. Each salon will donate $1 to the Domestic Violence Crisis Center for every purple manicure or pedicure. The salons will also have a jar to receive donations for the crisis center for those who choose a color other than purple and wish to contribute.

Outreach continues with a program at Wilton Library on Wednesday, Oct. 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., called #MeToo: The Abuse of Power in Relationships. Task force president Jennifer McNamara will introduce the program, discussing the #MeToo movement and cultural changes that have taken place over the past few years.

Two survivors of domestic violence — a man and a woman — as well as a panel of local experts will discuss how to promote and maintain healthy relationships at home, at work, and within the community. Among the participants will be Capt. Rob Cipolla of the Wilton Police Department; Jessica Feighan, outreach coordinator at the Center for Sexual Assault, Crisis Counseling and Education; and a representative from the Domestic Violence Crisis Center.

The program is free, but registration is recommended. Visit online at www.wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.