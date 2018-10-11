Music on the Hill opens fall season

The Music on the Hill Chamber Chorus will perform Music in Nature on Sunday, Oct. 14, at 3 p.m. at Wilton Presbyterian Church. Above, singers perform last fall with artistic directors Ellen Dickinson, conducting, and David H. Connell at the piano. — Contributed photo
Music on the Hill welcomes the autumnal season with Music in Nature, a concert of the Chamber Chorus — 12 professional singers — with artistic directors David H. Connell and Ellen Dickinson. The concert is Sunday, Oct. 14, at 3 p.m., at Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road. Donations will be welcomed, $20 is suggested.

Connell will conduct a program of works by notable contemporary composers: Finzi, Górecki, Hearne Hovhaness, Paulus, and Whitacre. Selections range from a setting of ancient Chinese poetry to a song of the anti-apartheid movement. Nature recurs as a grounding and restorative theme.

The Chamber Chorus, known for its a capella performances, is Music on the Hill’s professional choral ensemble. It is featured in a spring and fall concert each year.

Information: musiconthehillCT.org.

