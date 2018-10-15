Election Letters: Boucher, Lavielle, Tartell, Thomas, Haskell, Lamont

Vote for Boucher and Lavielle

Toni Boucher and Gail Lavielle will continue the fight against the destructive fiscal policies of Hartford; Boucher and Lavielle fight for policies that encourage companies to do business in our state resulting in valuable jobs; they fight to reduce or repeal taxes on an overburdened citizenry. This election is critical; it’s against the backdrop of a declining housing market and declining population; bring business into our state; stop the exodus. Policy not identity.

Miriam H. Sayegh, Esq.

Lavielle understands economic policy

CNBC used the term “business migration crisis” to describe the high number of businesses leaving Connecticut. This hardly comes as a surprise, since Connecticut leads most states in terms of taxation and over-regulation. It’s obvious to everyone — except apparently Hartford — that the situation is dire. Gail Lavielle has long understood the need for an economic development policy that shows we are serious about tax and regulatory reform and about restoring our business climate. Lavielle is serious about stopping businesses from leaving, and having new businesses choose Connecticut. With so much at stake, we need to re-elect Gail Lavielle.

Patricia Belote

Lavielle for the environment

Among state Rep. Gail Lavielle’s many legislative accomplishments, is her sterling record in protecting the environment, which includes opposing many ideas that would have caused significant damage to our precious natural resources.

For the fourth time, Gail has been endorsed by the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters (CTLCV) for her leadership on environmental issues. She was cited for her protection of the public water supply, advocacy of public transportation and opposition to disposal of fracking waste in our state.

CTLCV does not hand out its endorsement lightly, yet Gail received this coveted stamp of approval. She has earned my vote!

Donna Harakas

Boucher for economic recovery

As a long-time resident of Wilton, I support Toni Boucher in her campaign for re-election as state senator. I have known Toni for many years and have always been impressed by her energy and dedication. She is smart, articulate and wants to make Connecticut a better place for us all.

It doesn’t matter what your political affiliation may be, if you really want Connecticut to recover from its current economic condition you must vote for Toni in November.

Don Drummond

Tartell for state representative

Ross Tartell is running for state representative for the 125th district, which includes part of Wilton and two-thirds of New Canaan. With experience in leadership development and executive coaching, Ross is uniquely qualified in helping dysfunctional organizations work. As a non-partisan pragmatist, he will work with all of the state representatives in order to address Connecticut’s problems. Ross will bring a fair and balanced viewpoint to the state legislature. I intend to vote for him and I encourage you to do the same.

Margaret Creeth

Thomas is right on issues

This November I will be voting for Stephanie Thomas as my state representative. I have been fortunate to spend a lot of time with Stephanie the past few months. She will fight for the issues I believe in. She believes in common-sense gun control (no ghost guns!). She believes in making it easier to vote, unlike Gail Lavielle, who voted against early voting and election day registration. She agrees that tolls (with lockbox funding and breaks for residents) are a practical way to fund our transportation infrastructure problems. Please vote for Stephanie!

Diane Martucci

Lavielle: integrity, conviction

Integrity and conviction are among the qualities I look for in a business partner, and the same standards must apply to our elected officials. Which is why I am proud to support state Rep. Gail Lavielle’s bid for re-election.

I am always impressed by Gail’s deep understanding of the issues on the table, and by her honest, straightforward approach. Gail is a woman of principle, who will not be swayed. This includes her commitment to smart economic development, fiscal responsibility, and environmental protection, among other issues. She is an incredibly hard worker.

Gail Lavielle is an exceptional legislator, and she most certainly will have my vote.

Peter Gaboriault

Lavielle for the economy

I support Gail Lavielle’s bid for re-election. Her core belief in fiscal restraint and her deep understanding of the economic challenges Connecticut must address to regain its footing garner my support. I served with Gail on the Wilton Board of Finance and saw firsthand that when it came to responsible governance Gail knew her stuff. She was unwavering in knowing that a strong business climate is integral to growth and that tax increases are a detriment to that growth. She carried those convictions to the state legislature and, if re-elected, will continue to be a voice for economic soundness.

Warren Serenbetz

Haskell for change

I’m tired of being taken for granted by career politicians in Hartford. I’m also tired of hearing my state senator and other Republicans apologize for Donald Trump, who is doing such damage to this county.

On gun safety, environmental stewardship and because I believe that he knows what it will take to attract young professionals like him — the key to Connecticut’s future — I support Will Haskell. He is smart. He is incredibly prepared. And he has in this campaign challenged the negativity and Connecticut-bashing that passes for policy among “old hands” in Hartford. It’s time for a change.

Jeff Miller

Lavielle, Boucher

As a former first selectman of Wilton, Toni and Gail energetically supported town improvement projects, grant applications and state-controlled land-use requests.

Both fought record-high state tax increases, strongly advocated state spending cuts and championed educational reform. Each spoke out loudly to defeat Gov. Malloy’s recent efforts to shift teacher pension costs onto municipalities! Both joined with the town to battle against Super 7 highway proposals and campaigned to improve Metro-North rail service and facilities. And as senior legislators, both have extensive legislative experience and influence, which matters in Hartford!

In summary, Toni Boucher and Gail Lavielle have earned re-election on Nov. 6.

Bill Brennan

Tartell is a leader

In these times of heightened partisanship, we need a leader in Hartford who will work with all parties to address the challenges facing Connecticut, including education, transportation, gun control, income inequality and equal rights. Ross Tartell has proven himself to be such a leader. As demonstrated by decades of work in numerous community organizations, he has the ability to visualize and implement solutions to seemingly intractable problems, along with a deep understanding of fiscal issues and budgeting. Ross Tartell has the experience and abilities that Connecticut needs right now, so I will vote for him for state representative.

Valerie Rosenson

Lavielle’s work continues

As a ranking member of the Education Committee in Hartford, Gail Lavielle has passed numerous bipartisan bills.

She authored the first comprehensive mandate relief bill for local school districts which enables the districts to save money and time including the repeal of the regional calendar and was successful in in stopping the midyear efforts last year by the governor to reduce educational aid.

Based on her work on issues impacting Connecticut’s children, such as health, education and safety, Gail was named a 2018 Children’s Champion by the CT Early Childhood Alliance.

We need Gail Lavielle to continue her work.

Carol Lenihan

Lamont is realistic

It’s instructive to contrast Bob Stefanowski’s fiscal approach to Ned Lamont’s. Stefanowski wants to eliminate the personal income tax and employ zero-based budgeting to reduce government spending. That plus growth spurred by business tax cuts will balance the budget. He never really says how he will replace almost 56% of the state’s revenue. Ned Lamont’s approach is realistic. He recognizes the need to control spending, reduce the pension liability and restructure our mix of individual, corporate, sales and property taxes to increase growth, ensure fairness and lower property taxes. It’s not magic or pandering, it is a realistic approach to solving our problems and moving forward.

Bob Sabo

Lavielle works tirelessly

Gail Lavielle has worked tirelessly for the people of the 143rd district as our state representative. Gail has fought to curtail spending and reduce our unsustainable tax burden. With Gail’s business background and commitment to reducing taxes, we have a leader capable of offering viable solutions to revive our state’s economy.

The Connecticut House of Representatives has been controlled by Democrats for decades. This has led to an increase in taxes, slow job growth, and a decline in population. Those policies must end. A vote for Gail is a vote to revive our economy. We need to re-elect Gail Lavielle.

Anthony Cenatiempo

Boucher needed more than ever

For 30-plus years, Connecticut Democrats have controlled the House and Senate during which spending increased to unsustainable levels. Their quid pro quo of cash for votes with unions pushed Connecticut to the edge of bankruptcy. The opportunity to effect real change is upon us as the Senate is tied 18-18. More than ever we need the experienced and responsible leadership of Senator Toni Boucher. For years she has worked hard to make Connecticut a better place. Join me in supporting Toni Boucher. Unlike her competition, Toni actually lives in Wilton and is supported by Wilton residents not outside political operatives.

Joe Burke

Lavielle finds solutions

This November presents an opportunity for a badly needed leadership change in Hartford, and a chance to finally do a course correction for our state’s economic future. Gail Lavielle will be an important part of that change, and must be re-elected!

Gail is a respected member of the legislature who has relied on her business background to establish herself as a smart consensus-builder, admired by her colleagues, and more interested in finding solutions than scoring political points.

If we are serious about putting Connecticut back on track, then we must elect the most qualified candidates. Clearly that includes Gail Lavielle!

Mangtao (Monty) Du

Wilton Needs Stephanie Thomas in Hartford

We need a new voice in Hartford. Connecticut faces long-term fiscal challenges and Stephanie will look for ways to work to increase revenues. Stephanie understands implementing tolls will bring in needed revenue, making sure out-of-state drivers shoulder most of the costs. Stephanie knows we must protect our communities by enacting a ban against ghost guns and improving our mental health programs. She understands that to end school shootings we need law makers who will stand up to the NRA and not back down to the gun lobbyists. Stephanie also believes in investing in our infrastructure and public transportation to attract and keep workers in Connecticut.

Victoria Rossi Sudano