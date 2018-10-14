Letter: Another great Ambler Farm Day

To the Editors:

On Sunday, Sept. 30, we celebrated our 18th Annual Ambler Farm Day. Thousands from Wilton and neighboring towns attended this annual festival that is a wonderful Wilton autumn tradition and an important fund-raiser that helps support the ongoing operations of Ambler Farm.

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to our invaluable 150-plus volunteers who make Ambler Farm Day such a success — from scarecrows to hay maze, concessions to parking — and everything in between — it was a pleasure to work with you, thank you! We also greatly appreciate our volunteers who donated their time in other ways including baking goods, rounding up clothes for scarecrow-making and beyond.

Many thanks to our Steward Level event sponsors: Good Morning Wilton, The Montessori School, and Ryan Cornell/William Pitt Sotheby’s.

We would also like to acknowledge the generous support of the following businesses, organizations and individuals: Ambler Farm Apprentices, Aspetuck Apple Barn, Bayer and Black, Blue Jay Orchards, Bob’s Your Uncle Band, Erin Woolard, Fairfield County Banks, Girl Scouts, Josh Tolk, Kuss Farms, Stateline Landscaping, Lee Horticultural Services, Mills & Mills Insurance, The Painted Cookie, College Creamery, Realty 7, Bob Russell, Sacred Heart Bowling Team, Town of Wilton, The Turnover Shop of Wilton, Village Market, Wilton CERT, Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Wilton Dept. of Public Works, Wilton Hardware, Wilton Family Y, Wilton Fire Dept., Wilton Historical Society and Wilton Parks & Recreation.

Last but not least, a special thanks to Program Director Kevin Meehan, Director of Agriculture Jonathan Kirschner, Assistant Program Director Jennifer Grass and Special Events Coordinator Laura Guzewicz. This event could not happen without the countless hours you spend sharing your time and talents with the farm.

A final thanks to everyone who came out and attended Ambler Farm Day. We hope you had a wonderful time, and that we will see you again next year or any time you stop by the farm!

Robin Clune

Executive Director

Friends of Ambler Farm

Wilton, Oct. 1