Downtown trick-or-treating

Wilton’s annual Halloweekend events return with the annual Pumpkin Parade and Trick-or-Treating on Saturday, Oct. 27, followed by the Halloween Hustle 5K on Sunday, Oct. 28. Participants will find a few changes this year.

For one, Old Ridgefield Road will be closed to traffic on Oct. 27 from the beginning of the Pumpkin Parade at 2:30 until trick-or-treating is over at 4:30. The parade begins at the gazebo on the Town Green and will be led again by the Cat in the Hat. Closing the road will ensure the safety of the hundreds of ghosts, goblins, witches, superheroes and others, along with their families and pets.

Registration for the Halloween Hustle begins at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 28, with a start time of 10, followed by a children’s Scarecrow Scamper. Every little runner gets a medal for this event.

The Halloweekend events are presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the town of Wilton and Wilton Police Department. Title sponsor is Kimco Realty and event sponsor is Fairfield County Bank.

Runners may pre-register for the Halloween Hustle 5K at wiltonchamber.com. For information, email [email protected] or call 203-762-0567.