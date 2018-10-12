Police Log: Probation violation, breach of peace

Violation of probation

A 29-year-old Wilton man was charged with violation of probation Oct. 3 at 10:51 a.m. after a traffic stop showed an active warrant.

Police said Kyle Robert Levy, of 280 Linden Tree Road, was the subject of a traffic stop at a driveway on Sharp Hill Road when officers discovered the active warrant.

He told police he was on the way to a local client’s house to work on their pool.

Levy posted $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 19.

Breach of peace

A 22-year-old Wilton man was charged with second degree breach of peace Oct. 5 at 8:18 p.m. on Danbury Road near School Street.

Police said Julian Ignacio Bianco, of 28 Mountain Road, was the subject of a suspicious person complaint at the Shell gas station at 912 Danbury Road. Officers arrived and learned that Bianco was the ex-boyfriend of the victim and had a verbal altercation with the victim. He was located at his residence and arrested.

Police said he appeared in court Oct. 9.

The Wilton Police Department responded to one verbal domestic case during the week of Oct. 2 to Oct. 9.