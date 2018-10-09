Guided walk at Weir Farm in Wilton

Amanda Lord, park ranger at Weir Farm National Historic Site and a resident of Wilton, will lead a walk on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m.

Participants may explore the historic meadows, forest and pond that have inspired artists for more than 135 years. She will introduce participants to Julian Alden Weir, a painter who has come to be known as the father of American Impressionism. He lived on the site from 1882 to 1919.

The walk will also go by historic stone walls and other natural formations culminating in a visit to Weir Pond. Dogs on leash are welcome.

Registration is required by calling 203-834-1896, ext. 28. Parking is limited, so carpooling is advised. Weir Farm is at 735 Nod Hill Road.