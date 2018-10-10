Film: Screenings and documentaries

* IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk; daytime films, info., 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org: One exhibit and daytime IMAX movie included with paid aquarium adm: $22.95 for adults; $20.95 for youths (13-17) and seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children (3-12); free for kids under 3 and members. Backyard Wilderness and Pandas are currently running. Our Blue Planet opens Oct. 5. 2001: A Space Odyssey will open on Oct. 19-Nov. 11. Reservations: maritimeaquarium.org.

Suicide: The Ripple Effect, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., 46 Bank St., New Milford. Screening hosted by Ability Beyond. Tickets $10. Info: gathr.us/screening/24105.

No Stone Unturned, Oct. 17, 7 p.m., Fairfield University, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Part of the Irish in Film series. Info: email [email protected]

Short Cuts, Oct. 17, 7:30 – 9 p.m., Garden Cinemas, 26 Isaac St., Norwalk. The screening includes (Un)Fulfilled Dreams, Blind Audition, Laboratory Conditions, Saul’s 108th Story and K.I.N.G. Tickets $25. Info: jibproductions.org.

Ridgefield Independent Film Festival, Oct. 18-21, Ridgefield. Tickets $35 -$200. Info: riffct.org.

Mountainfilm on Tour screening, Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Samson et Dalila, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Sir Mark Elder conducts the first new Met production of the work in 20 years. Saint-Saëns’s biblical epic is a sensual French opera in the hands of Darko Tresnjak, making his Met debut directing a vivid, seductive staging, featuring a monumental setting for the last-act Temple of Dagon, where the hero crushes his Philistine enemies. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Journey, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., Fairfield University, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Part of the Irish in Film series. Info: email [email protected]

Film screenings, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. James Whale’s Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein will be screened. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Hocus Pocus, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $5. Info: palacestamford.org.

La Fanciulla del West, Oct. 28, noon, Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Spirited Away, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. A fantasy coming of age story, Spirited Away has garnered universal acclaim and is frequently recognized as one of the greatest animated films ever made. Tickets $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show screening, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Frankenstein Movie Marathon, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St. Info: stratfordlibrary.org. A Quiet Place, Oct. 8, noon. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Nov. 19, noon. Oceans 8, Dec. 10, noon.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.