Wilton girls swim team tops Norwalk/McMahon

A one-two finish in the diving competition helped the Wilton High girls swim team pull away for a 103-81 victory over the Norwalk/Brien McMahon combined squad last Thursday at Norwalk High School.

It was the third straight triumph for the Warriors, who improved their record to 4-1.

Norwalk/McMahon trailed by only four points, 33-29, through the first four events. But Marra Woodring (201.55 points) and Amy Malburg finished first and second, respectively, in the diving event to boost the Wilton lead to 45-33.

The advantage swelled to 103-69 before the Warriors swam exhibition (no points) in the final event, the 400 freestyle relay.

Freshman Abbey Gardner had a big meet for Wilton, touching first in the 100 freestyle (56.75) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.51) and combining with Avery Rowland, Katie Stevenson and Taylor Loud to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.90).

Stevenson triumphed in the 200 freestyle (1:58.27) and tied Norwalk’s Lauren Daignault for first place in the 100 butterfly (1:00.57).

Adding first-place finishes for the Warriors were Babashak in the 200 individual medley (2:18.14), Avery Newcomer in the 200 breaststroke (1:11.19), and Brooke Gardner, Newcomer, Babashak, and Loud in the 200 medley relay (1:55.8).

Babashak was second in the 100 freestyle, and Olivia Crisafulli (200 IM), Abigail Ricketts (50 freestyle) and Liela Hastings (100 backstroke) added third-place individual finishes for Wilton.

Crisafulli, Hastings, Arisa Cowe, and Rowland were third in the 200 medley relay, and Cowe, Pauline Hendricks, Ricketts, and Carolyn Hendricks finished third in the 200 freestyle relay.