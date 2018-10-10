Morron will discuss researching historic homes

Wilton resident Kelly Morron will talk about how to research a historic structure through land records, deeds, maps, photographs and other reference materials during her If Your House Could Speak: How to Research Your Historic Home talk at Wilton Historical Society on Thursday, Oct. 11.

“The objective of the one-hour talk, beginning at 12:30, Morron said, is to “ introduce homeowners in Wilton to the ways to research their homes and property.”

“I hope that everyone interested in researching historic houses and property in Wilton will come to learn something,” she said.

If Your House Could Speak will consist of “two parts,” said Morron.

“I will present the first part, which will describe how to perform research using Wilton’s primary research resources, largely focusing on following deeds back in time in Wilton records,” she said.

“Leading into that discussion, I explain important features of property deeds as they have appeared in Wilton properties.”

During the second part of the talk, Morron said, Wilton Historical Society’s collections coordinator and Wilton Library History Room archivist, Nick Foster, will “describe and highlight the extensive secondary resources of the Wilton Historical Society, housed at the Wilton Library and elsewhere, which provide ‘color’ and context to basic historic research.”

Morron said she moved to Wilton in the early-2000s because of the “historic charm” of the town’s Bald Hill neighborhood and bought an early-19th Century farmhouse at 846 Ridgefield Road, known as the Lindberg-Smith House or Isaiah Morgan House, according to Wilton’s Historic Resources Inventory.

“The sellers had left some photographs and descriptive documents, which were interesting,” said Morron.

“When I did some renovations, the contractor found an antique wooden scribe in the walls, and within a few years, I started finding some amazing things on the land — antique glass jars, pharmaceutical vials, and pieces of old stoneware, metal, and china — and my curiosity was piqued to find out more about the house and the way that my property had developed since Wilton was incorporated.”

Morron said she got in touch with town historian Carol Russell, an archivist in the Wilton Library History Room at the time, and she “opened [her] eyes to the wealth of history and historical information in Wilton.”

Not only did Morron develop a “passion for learning” about her home and neighborhood, she said, but she also “quickly learned that performing research can be hard and frustrating.”

During her talk, Morron said she will share some tips and tricks she’s learned from researching her own historic home, such as how to use “a combination of resources” in order to “avoid or reduce the number of blind alleys researching the past.”

“For instance,” she said, “I will describe how the town online resources, historic maps, and Google Maps complement one another to provide so much more information than any of the resources alone.”

From her talk, Morron said, she hopes people “leave with a good fundamental understanding of how to perform property research in Wilton,” and as well as “a better understanding of the importance of the parts of their deeds, and the deeds of the property owners before them.”

If Your House Could Speak is free for Wilton Historical Society members free and $10 for non-members. A light lunch is included. To register, email [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.

Information: http://bit.ly/2OM3ibC