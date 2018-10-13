Zero Waste Coalition meets Wednesday

The Zero Waste Schools Coalition — formed by Wilton Go Green in order to bring together people from different communities who are interested in reducing waste in their local schools — will hold its first meeting Wednesday, Oct. 17, in Middlebrook School’s cafeteria from 7 to 9 p.m.

Attendees will hear from members of the Wilton Zero Waste schools committee, Center for EcoTechnology, Curbside Compost, Chartwells Food Service, and more.

To register for the meeting, visit http://bit.ly/2MGbk0L.

Questions may be directed to Tammy Thornton at [email protected].