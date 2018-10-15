Transition Expo returns Oct. 17

The Wilton Public School District and Wilton High School’s Community Steps program will host its second annual Transition Expo in the Zellner Gallery on Wednesday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The event is designed to support students and families dealing with the process of transitioning into adulthood. During the expo, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from:
- Bureau of Rehabilitation Services (BRS).
- Department of Developmental Services (DDS).
- College Steps from Norwalk Community College.
- Abilis.
- Transition CT.
- Probate Judge Anthony DePanfilis.
- A parent panel of families with students who are 21 and older.
The Transition Expo schedule is as follows:
- 6 to 6:15 — Refreshments and introductions.
- 6:15 to 6:30 — Overview of Expo and Transition 101.
- 6:30 to 7 — Brief overviews by providers.
- 7 to 8 — Time to gather information from each provider’s table.