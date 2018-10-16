Sutherland named leading woman

Kathy Sutherland
Kathy Sutherland

Wilton native Kathy Sutherland has been named one of the “50 Leading Women in Hedge Funds” by The Hedge Fund Journal for the second year in a row. Sutherland grew up in Wilton attending Comstock, Cider Mill, Middlebrook, and Wilton High School, where she was a member of the Class of 1992.

She is now a partner and head of business development for GoldenTree Asset Management in New York, where she sits on GoldenTree’s eight- person Executive Committee, which formulates business strategy, discusses corporate governance, and reviews key areas of the business from both a management company and fund perspective.

She oversees the firm’s 30-person global business development team in New York, London, Singapore and Sydney. She graduated from the University of Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.

Leave a Comment

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This