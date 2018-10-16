Sutherland named leading woman

Wilton native Kathy Sutherland has been named one of the “50 Leading Women in Hedge Funds” by The Hedge Fund Journal for the second year in a row. Sutherland grew up in Wilton attending Comstock, Cider Mill, Middlebrook, and Wilton High School, where she was a member of the Class of 1992.

She is now a partner and head of business development for GoldenTree Asset Management in New York, where she sits on GoldenTree’s eight- person Executive Committee, which formulates business strategy, discusses corporate governance, and reviews key areas of the business from both a management company and fund perspective.

She oversees the firm’s 30-person global business development team in New York, London, Singapore and Sydney. She graduated from the University of Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.