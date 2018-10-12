Local candidates will appear at Middlebrook

Local candidates running for state offices will answer questions from voters in a town-hall style event on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 7 to 8:30 p.m., in the Middlebrook School auditorium at 131 School Road.

Slated to appear are candidates for the:

26th state Senate district: incumbent Toni Boucher (R) and challenger Will Haskell (D).

125th state House district: incumbent Tom O’Dea (R) and challenger Ross Tartell (D).

143rd state House district: incumbent Gail Lavielle (R) and challenger Stephanie Thomas (D).

Jean Rabinow, a member of the steering committee of the League of Women Voters of the Bridgeport Area, and director of outreach for the League of Women Voters of Connecticut, will moderate the free event.

The forum will allow for written questions from the audience. In addition, the Wilton League of Women Voters is soliciting questions ahead of the forum via email at [email protected] through midnight, Oct. 13.

Guidelines for submitting questions via email:

Anonymous emails will not be accepted. The sender must include his or her name.

Only one question may be submitted per email.

All questions should be applicable to all candidates and pertinent to state issues. Questions for a specific candidate will not be accepted.

All questions will be screened for legibility, duplication, and may be combined or condensed.

The event was originally scheduled to take place at Wilton Library, but a larger-than-anticipated audience prompted the move to Middlebrook. Hence, registrations are no longer being taken. Doors will open at 6:30, and those who pre-registered may take a seat in the reserved zone until 6:45, after which that section will be opened to all. Waiting lists are no longer valid. The forum will begin at 7 and entry to the auditorium will be limited after that time.

The event may also be viewed at www.livecloudtv.com/2018WiltonCTElectionForum. It will be recorded on the government access channel for viewing after the event as available.

Questions about the forum may be directed to Karen R. Silverberg of the Wilton League at 914-649-9844 or [email protected].