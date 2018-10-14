On the Campaign Trail: Boucher

Conservation league endorses Boucher

State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) has been endorsed by the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters (CTLCV).

All candidates for legislative office were invited to complete the CTLCV’s Survey on the Environment this summer and reviewed the answers of more than 100 responding candidates. Boucher, who received the highest score among all state senators in 2018 on the CTLCV’s annual Environmental Scorecard, thanked the league for recognizing her and supporting her campaign for re-election.

“Connecticut’s environment is a critical resource for all of us,” Boucher said in a press release, “and championing legislation to protect and preserve it has always been one of my priorities.”

Education association recognizes Boucher

The Connecticut Education Association (CEA) placed Boucher on its honor roll in recognition of her pro-education work throughout the 2017-2018 legislative sessions, during which, CEA President Jeff Leake said, she “steadfastly held to [her] commitment and supported public education, as well as the fundamental rights of workers to collectively bargain.”

The CEA is an advocacy group for teachers and public education with 43,000 members statewide.



In a press release, Boucher said “the advancement of public education in our state has always been one of [her] real priorities.”

“I have great respect for both the teachers and the students who participate in our state’s public schools,” said Boucher, adding that her role as chair of the Connecticut General Assembly’s education committee is one of her “most cherished.”