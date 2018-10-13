McFadden named new Kiwanis president

The Wilton Kiwanis installed Jack McFadden as president on Oct. 3.

The installations were made during a luncheon at WEPCO at which Elyse Denorfia, governor of the New England-Bermuda District of Kiwanis, spoke and asked the club to help attract new and younger members to build up the ranks.

The installation of new officers was the highlight of the luncheon. Ray Moskow presided over the installations.

McFadden, who is married to Selectwoman Deborah McFadden, succeeds John Kalamarides, a member of the town’s Board of Finance.

Mary Anne Franco and Greg Chann will both serve as vice presidents.

Den Taylor will serve as secretary.

Bill Brautigam is returning as treasurer.

Board members are Carol Boehly, Bill Brennan, Marty Clancy, Fifi Johnson, Mike Petersen, Mike Safko, Jerry Sprole, Connie Tate, Bud Taylor and Judy Zucker.