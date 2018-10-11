Library Lines

Time to innovate

Innovation Day is this Saturday, Oct. 13, from 1 to 5, at the library. It’s a time for all would-be tinkerers to try their hands at various fun activities. Attendees can participate in making, creating and watching demonstrations. Areas of exploration include virtual reality; riding a Hovercraft; watching a portrait painter at work; learning to solder; making jewelry, gift tags and button pins; experimenting with LEDs; checking out a telescope; watching 3-D printing; getting Henna or spray tattoos, pumpkin painting with pumpkins donated by Wilton Kiwanis Club and eating at the food trucks — Bubble & Brew and Christophe’s Crêpes. The day is free and open to all ages. Certain activities will have a nominal fee to offset costs. The event is sponsored by Ring’s End. Attendees are invited to come make their day!

A shot in the arm

It’s flu season and the library is partnering with Visiting Nurse & Hospice to offer a Flu Shot Clinic on Monday, Oct. 15, from 3:30 to 5. The vaccines are available to anyone four years of age and older; children under age 18 must be accompanied by parents or legal guardians. These are administered on a first-come, first-served basis. The cost is $50 payable by cash or check or can be billed directly to Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare, Harvard Pilgrim, Multi Plan, Wellcare or Medicare Part B. A high dose vaccine for $70 is available for people age 65 and older. People are reminded to bring their insurance cards and to wear clothing that leaves arms accessible. The next clinic at the library is Saturday, Nov. 3, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, call 203-762-8958, ext. 444.

Financial advice for college

The library is offering a one-hour workshop, How to Pay for College, on Monday, Oct. 15, from 6:30 to 7:30, for students and their parents. Speaker Sean Flynn, a financial adviser, will discuss the financial aid process, FAFSA and CSS profile pitfalls, access to free money thereby needing less in loans, and how all income levels may be eligible for financial aid. Registration is required.

Candidate forum venue change

Due to increased interest and registered attendees for the League of Women Voters State Legislative Candidate Forum set for Tuesday, Oct. 16, the program is being moved to the Middlebrook School auditorium, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Candidates for Senate District 26 — Toni Boucher (R) and Will Haskell (D), House District 125 — Tom O’Dea (R) and Ross Tartell (D), and House District 143 — Gail Lavielle(R) and Stephanie Thomas (D) are slated to attend. They will engage in a modified town-hall style format that will allow for written questions from the audience. In addition, the WLWV is soliciting questions ahead of the forum via email at [email protected] from now until midnight Oct. 13. No registration required.

Healthy relationship building

The Wilton Domestic Violence Task Force, the Domestic Violence Crisis Center, the Center for Sexual Assault, Crisis Counseling & Education and Wilton Library present #MeToo: The Abuse of Power in Relationships, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This is a discussion on how to promote and maintain healthy boundaries in relationships: in the home, in the workplace and in the community. The presentation and panel discussion will discuss the social and legal issues at the heart of this important topic. The panel will include representatives from the Wilton Police Department, the Domestic Violence Crisis Center, and the Center for Sexual Assault, Crisis Counseling & Education. There is no charge for the program; registration is recommended.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.