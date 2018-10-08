Town wages and benefits could be higher

Wages and benefits could be up as much as 2% without any changes in staffing levels or changes in the town’s self-insured health care plan, according to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice.

“We are investigating the latter,” Vanderslice said following a Board of Selectmen meeting Oct. 1 at which she described the expected increase in wages and benefits on the Board of Selectmen side of the budget. That does not include schools.

“As far as wages, over the last couple of years we have reduced and combined positions resulting in a net reduction of employees within the town budget. At this point, additional staff reductions are not expected for FY 2020,” Vanderslice said.

The department budgets for fiscal year 2020 have not been prepared nor has the budget process been started.

The information shared was to provide some context as the board members prepare for the upcoming budget process, she said.