Stephanie Thomas: Increase revenues, find efficiencies

Connecticut faces long-term fiscal challenges developed over decades that need to be addressed. Balancing the budget requires parties working together for the good of Connecticut, for the long term. There is not one easy answer to cut, tax, or grow out of Connecticut’s budget problem. We need to put creative ideas on the table, give them fair consideration, and have the courage to implement innovative solutions with transparency.

I promise to constantly look for ways to increase revenues and find efficiencies and work across all party lines to ensure that ideas get a fair hearing. These include:

The already-proposed Legacy Obligation Trust (LOT) model developed by a bipartisan commission. State assets (i.e. vacant property and idle waterfront property) would be transferred to an independently managed LOT to maximize its economic value.

A comprehensive review of tax policy and existing loopholes and how tax increases or decreases will affect economic growth and the state’s ability to pay for services.

The consolidation of services currently fragmented across individual towns into regions to maximize efficiency through economies of scale.

Increasing the minimum wage as a strategy for decreasing our taxes long-term by giving people a hand up instead of a hand out.

Implementing tolls with out-of-state drivers shouldering most of the burden and using technology to ensure Connecticut residents and those living below the poverty line are not unduly punished.

We are all in this together. Let’s put politics aside and work toward solutions.

Stephanie Thomas is a candidate for the 143rd state House district, which includes portions of Wilton, Norwalk and Westport.