A weekend of rides, food, and family fun

The Miller-Driscoll PTA Carnival returns this month with rides for all ages, food, and games provided by Marenna Amusements, a family-owned and operated amusement company based in Orange. Dates and hours are:

Friday, Oct. 19, 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20, noon-10.

Sunday, Oct. 21, noon-5.

Unlimited ride bands are available each day of the carnival. Discounted bands ($25) may be purchased through Oct. 11 at tinyurl.com/MDCarnival. They will be $30 at the gate.

The carnival is the PTA’s largest fund-raiser of the year, supporting the Miller-Driscoll School and family programs throughout the school year. The school is at 217 Wolfpit Road, Wilton.