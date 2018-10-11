Senior Center News

Making the most of retirement

You are invited to join Catamount Wealth Management for a free educational workshop on Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. at the senior center. Whether you are retired, thinking about it or can’t even imagine it — the money you have worked so hard for needs to be protected. If you don’t take an active role in managing your retirement assets sometimes the life you envision won’t be possible. Learn strategies for investing, protecting and growing your assets so you can afford the lifestyle you want.

Domestic violence awareness

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Did you know that domestic violence affects people of all ages? According to the Domestic Violence Crisis Center, elder abuse is sometimes known as “domestic violence later in life” and the abuse usually falls into three categories:

A new relationship, in which the victim discovers the new partner to be abusive.

“Late–onset domestic violence,” in which a long, ordinary marriage unexpectedly turns abusive.

“Domestic violence grown old,” in which violence and abuse begins early in the marriage and continues for decades.

Abuse can be physical, emotional, sexual, or financial and can include neglect or abandonment. If you know anyone of any age that needs domestic violence services, the crisis center’s 24-hour hotline is 1-888-774-2900.

The state also has a Department of Social Services program called Protective Services for the Elderly that keeps older adults safe from abuse and neglect. To report cases of suspected abuse, neglect or exploitation, in state, call the toll-free referral line at 1-888-385-4225; out of state, call Infoline toll-free at 1-800-203-1234. For elder abuse emergencies after hours, in state, call Infoline at 211; out of state, call Infoline at 1-800-203-1234.

Domestic violence affects thousands of individuals in Connecticut regardless of age, gender, economic status, race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or education. For more information on domestic violence and services available in our community or to find out how to volunteer or donate, go to dvccct.org.

Boutique canceled

Please note that the SVP Boutique scheduled for Oct. 17 at Ogden House is canceled. Keep an eye out for information on the annual quilt sale coming the week of Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 to the senior center.

Coming events

Friday, Oct. 12, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess.

Monday, Oct. 15, 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:00 Duplicate Bridge with Maureen Turnier; 12:30; Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, Oct. 17, No Writer’s Group today; 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12 to 5, farmers’ market at the Wilton Historical Society; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Oct. 18, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11:00, Making the Most of Your Retirement; No lunch or bingo at senior center today due to senior lunch at St. Matthew’s.