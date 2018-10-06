O’Brien leads Wilton football team in rout of Central

The injury-ravaged Wilton High football team got a present Friday night: A home game against winless Bridgeport Central.

Playing without their first-string quarterback, running back and fullback, the Warriors scored 27 unanswered points in the opening half and went on to rout Central, 41-8, at Fujitani Field.

Making his second straight start at quarterback, Jimmy O’Brien threw three touchdown passes, including two to Kyle Hyzy in the opening quarter.

Wilton (3-2) took a 7-0 lead when O’Brien and Hyzy connected on a 57-yard touchdown pass and Chris Tienken added the extra point.

On the final play of the first quarter, O’Brien tossed a 33-yard TD pass to Hyzy. Tienken’s extra point increased Wilton’s lead to 14-0.

The Warriors added two more touchdowns in the second quarter, scoring on Reilly Bingaman’s 32-yard punt return and Thomas Costello’s four-yard run.

Wilton got its final points in the third quarter. Drew Herlyn caught a 23-yard pass from O’Brien and Kiel Polito scored on a three-yard run.

Trailing 41-0, Central (0-5) avoided a shutout on Ja-Asia Baker’s four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Devin Allen ran in the two-point conversion for the Hilltoppers.