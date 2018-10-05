Wilton real estate sales — Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2018

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Sept. 28 through Oct. 4, 2018.

464 Nod Hill Road: Robert and Patricia Puma, to Paul Tavrow Sinclaire, $790,000.

44 Middlebrook Farm Road: David and Marylynn Clune, to Glenn A. Packman and William M. Briggs, $975,000.

82 Village Court: Levente and Izabela Hatvani, to Lee Armstrong, $625,000.

122 Millstone Road: Ian and Karen Tesar, to Francis and Carol Pierrel, $875,000.

13 Wilton Hills: Dennis and Nancy Doody, to Charles C. and Betty W. Thomas, $850,000.

31 Ruscoe Road: Michael R. and Julia S. Smith to Michelle and Robert Panella, $830,000.

14 Spruce Drive: Deborah and Ian H. O’Malley, to Jonathan and Kristen Campbell, $1,500,000.

33 Timber Top Trail: Eugene J. and Kimberly M. Becker, to Eugene J. and Kimberly M. Becker et al, $500,000.

25 Riding Club Road: Trent and Sussan Thomson, to Michael and Lisa Tate, $1,230,000.

50 Thunder Lake Road: J. Bryan and Kristen Campbell, to Brian and Jaimie Kanter, $845,000.

613 Nod Hill Road: Karen M. Kissling, to David and Christine Marks, $659,500.

 

