Obituary: Jean-Pierre R. Bourtin, 76, of Wilton

Jean-Pierre R. Bourtin, 76, husband of Judith Bourtin of Wilton, CT passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 11:30 a.m. He died peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer surrounded by his wife, his sons, and his grandchildren.

A 40-year resident of Wilton, Jean-Pierre was born on Dec. 16, 1941 in Frejus, France to Gustave and Marie-Rose Bourtin. He graduated from the Ecole Superieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales in Paris where he met his American wife, Judith DeMaio of Brooklyn, NY, who was studying at the Sorbonne.

The couple was married in June 1965 and Jean-Pierre went on to earn his MBA from the University of Chicago the following year. He worked for Philip Morris International and for Revlon Inc., but the greater part of his career was at Xerox Corp. as Treasurer for the Latin American Division. He especially enjoyed coaching his sons’ soccer teams.

Jean-Pierre is survived by his wife, Judith, daughter, Marisa and her children, Caroline and Nicolas of Hegenheim, France, son Jean-Pierre Jr., his wife, Christy, and children Isabella, Henry Banks, and John of Fredericksburg, TX, son Nicolas, his wife, Elisabetta, and children, Caterina and Alexander of Brooklyn, NY, and son Stephen of Stamford, CT. He is also survived by his brother, Roger, and sisters Christiane and Lucette who reside in France.

Friends may call Sunday, Oct. 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial in the Latin Rite will be celebrated on Mon., Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 669 West Ave., Norwalk. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m.

Masses may be offered or donations made in Jean-Pierre’s memory to St. Mary Church, Norwalk. Please visit www.collinsfh.com to leave condolences.