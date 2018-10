Bryan Haeffele photos

With perfect fall weather, crowds turned out for Ambler Farm Day on Sept. 30. The annual event is a family favorite.

There was a variety of activities to choose from, including the apple slingshot, make-your-own-scarecrow, hay rides, trebuchet, children’s crafts, pumpkin patch, and live music. Even the farm animals seemed to enjoy the attention.

Food, drinks and baked goods were for sale, including the always-anticipated Ambler Farm apple pies.