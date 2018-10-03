Fire damages home on Cardinal Lane

A single-family home on Cardinal Lane sustained smoke damage from a basement fire Wednesday morning, Oct. 3. There were no injuries reported, according to Deputy Fire Chief Mark Amatrudo.

A call of smoke in the building came in about 8:15 a.m., Amatrudo said, and the Wilton Fire Department responded with Engine 1 and Engine/Tanker 4 from fire headquarters in Wilton Center, and Engine 2 from the Marhoffer station on Ridgefield Road.

Mutual aid was also called in from Westport, Weston, New Canaan, Ridgefield, and Georgetown. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes, Amatrudo said.

With no apparent malfunctions or equipment problems in the home that would cause the fire, it is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.