It’s flu shot season

Nurses from Visiting Nurse & Hospice began an annual ritual on Monday — providing immunizations against the flu. The first of many flu clinics took place in the office of Wilton’s health department in the town hall annex.

Upcoming opportunities to receive the shot are:

Sunday, Oct. 7, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Road.

Monday, Oct. 15, 3:30-5, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road.

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 11-1, Wilton Town Hall, 238 Danbury Road.

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 10-11:30, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road.

Saturday, Nov. 3, 10-11:30 a.m. Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road.

The nursing agency will also hold additional flu clinics at its offices at 761 Main Avenue, Suite 114, in iPark at the intersection of Kent Road and Route 7 on the Wilton/Norwalk town line. These clinics will be held every Wednesday afternoon from 3:30 until 5, through Nov. 14.

Three-component vaccines contain an H3N2, an H1N1 and a B virus. Four component vaccines have an additional B virus component and are available for those over 65.

Anyone over the age of 4 may receive a flu shot from the nursing agency. The cost of the vaccine is $50 for the regular dose and $70 for the high dose. Cash or check will be accepted or it can be billed directly to Medicare Part B, Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare, Harvard Pilgrim, Multi Plan or Wellcare. Participants should bring their insurance card to the flu clinic.

Those wishing to receive the flu vaccine are encouraged to wear short sleeves or sleeves that are easy to roll up.

For more information, call the agency’s flu hotline at 203-834-6341, ext. 444.